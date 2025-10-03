Pakistan forces kill 7 Indian proxy terrorists in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed seven Indian-sponsored terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in a district of Balochistan.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the IBO was conducted in Sherani district on October 1, 2025 after receiving information about presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, seven Indian-sponsored terrorists were neutralized.

The military’s media wing said weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

ISPR said the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipeout the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice.

Earlier, thirteen terrorists were killed during two separate IBOs in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

The operations were conducted on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in Quetta and Kech districts, ISPR said.

Security forces engaged a terrorist hideout in Quetta district and 10 terrorists were killed following an exchange of fire. In a separate operation in Kech district, three terrorists were killed after their hideout was targeted.