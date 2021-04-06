Pakistan to open model treatment facility for drug addiction in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD – Federal Secretary Akbar Durrani (TI)/PAS on Tuesday approved a key project of formation of Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre (MATRC) Humak, Islamabad worth Rs469.22 million.
Durrani chaired the meeting of Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) at the Minsitry of Narcotics Control.
All key stakeholders including Chief Planning Commission, Appraisal Wing, Planning and finance division & Secretary PAO, participated in the meeting and detailed presentation was given to discuss the projects.
"This is going to be a model that will be replicated in every province" the Federal Secretary said. He was of the view that treatment of people who fall victim to drugs plays key role in war against this evil.
The secretary also approved several other important projects that will help in eliminating the menace of drugs from society.
The projects included acquisition of land for ANF Academy at H11/1 Islamabad. This academy plays a key role in shaping the narrative against drugs and in capacity building of people who deal with combating the menace on frontline. The construction of ANF Special Investigation Cell in G-10/4, Islamabad was also proceeded.
Keeping in view the Prime Minister's instructions to work for betterment of people of Balochistan, constriction of a Police Station of Anti-Narcotics Force at Panjgur, Balochistan amounting Rs. 479.29 Million was approved. Alongwith this construction of a Regional Directorate of ANF at Hanna Quetta amounting 1435.18 Million Rupees was also approved.
The Secretary also approved the acquisition of land for ANF Police Station in Hub, Balochistan worth Rs. 4.5 Million.
The meeting concluded with the promise that timely execution of all decided projects will be ensured by all means.
