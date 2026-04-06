Ehsaas Fuel Support Scheme: Who is eligible for Rs2,000 Monthly Relief?

PESHAWAR – Petrol has become almost unaffordable for tens of thousands of Pakistanis despite the federal government’s Rs80 cut, as global oil prices remain high due to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and looming threats of conflict with Iran.

To pass on some relief for inflation-weary people, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government launched Ehsaas Fuel Support Scheme, providing Rs2,000 per month to eligible low-income citizens. The scheme targets motorcycle, scooter, and rickshaw owners whose vehicles are registered in their own name with completed registration transfer.

Registration opens April 6, offering vital relief to those struggling with soaring daily travel costs.

Under this groundbreaking initiative, owners of motorcycles, scooters, and rickshaws will receive a monthly PKR 2,000 fuel allowance — a lifeline for those hit hardest by daily travel expenses.

Who is eligible?

Only vehicles registered in the owner’s name with completed registration transfer will qualify. Vehicles that are unregistered or registered in someone else’s name will be excluded from this benefit.

The official registration starts from today April 6, allowing eligible individuals to apply and secure their fuel support.

Government officials hail this scheme as a direct effort to ease the financial burden on the common man, ensuring that rising living costs don’t choke the mobility of low-income families.

On the other hand, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched major relief scheme providing financial support to motorcycle owners and farmers. Registered motorcycle owners can claim Rs100 per liter for 20 liters monthly, while small farmers receive Rs1,500 per acre for diesel.

The initiative complements PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Rs80 per liter petrol cut and also supports freight transport, buses, and Pakistan Railways. Applications can be submitted via helpline 1000, the “Maryam Ko Batayn” app, or online. The program is set to remain for at least one month.