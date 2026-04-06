Pakistani man kills sister-in-law, two nieces for sharing videos on social media

MALAKAND – A shocking incident occurred in Dargai Qaldara, Malakand, where a man allegedly shot and killed his sister-in-law and two nieces over social media videos.

According to Levies officials, the killings reportedly stemmed from the victims’ social media activities.

Neighbors said the suspect became furious over his sister-in-law and nieces making videos for social media platforms like TikTok.

The suspect fled the scene after the incident, and authorities have launched raids to apprehend him.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact motive and circumstances surrounding the killings.

Last month, a social media influencer, identified as Sana Javed, was reportedly killed by her husband near a shopping mall within the jurisdiction of Humak Police Station. Initial investigations indicate that the suspect shot the victim before turning the weapon on himself.

Police sources confirmed that the victim, a resident of Attock, ran a TikTok account under the name OutLofara. The suspect, Muhammad Sadiq, also from Attock, had previously served as a police constable in Attock but was dismissed from the force.

Authorities are continuing investigations into the case to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

The suspect initially shot his wife and then committed suicide by shooting himself in the head, reports said.