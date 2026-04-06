Weather alert for rain, snowfall across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a weather alert warning of rain and snowfall across various parts of Pakistan over the next 12 to 24 hours.

According to the NDMA spokesperson, snowfall is expected in the mountainous regions of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, and northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. M

eanwhile, rain accompanied by hail may occur in parts of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The forecast also predicts rainfall and hail in Islamabad and central and southern Punjab, while cities including Karachi, interior Sindh, and Quetta in Balochistan could experience scattered showers.

Meanwhile, widespread rain- windstorm /thunderstorm (with isolated heavyfalls/hailstorm) is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Jhang, Noorpurthal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Pakpattan, Okara, Kasur, Sahiwal from 06th (evening/night) to 09th April with occasional gaps. Rain- windstorm /thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) is expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan and Khanewal on 06th and 07th April.

Heavy falls/hailstorm is also likely in Islamabad, Pothohar region and upper districts on 07th and 08th April.

The NDMA cautioned that slippery roads caused by rain and snow could disrupt traffic, urging travelers to exercise care and take necessary precautions.