Pillion riding banned in Karachi on Ashura

Web Desk
09:20 AM | 6 Aug, 2021
KARACHI – The Sindh Home Department imposed a ban on pillion riding in the provincial capital for the upcoming days of Muharram.

In a notification issued here on Thursday, the Home Department announced that a ban on pillion riding has been imposed as a partial modification of a notification, permitting two people riding a motorcycle, which was issued last Saturday.

According to the notification, the modified orders shall be applicable for the 8th, 9th, and 10th of Muharram.

“In continuation and partial modification of this department’s notification of even number dated, 28-7-2021, the ban on pillion riding for Karachi Division shall be for 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram 1443 A.H, 2021."

  

Copies of the notification, bearing the stamp of Additional Home Chief Secretary Qazi Shahid Pervez, were sent to the principal secretary to Sindh governor, principal secretary to Sindh CM, Pakistan Rangers Sindh's director-general, Sindh IGP, and other relevant sub-ordinate officials.

