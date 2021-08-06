Pillion riding banned in Karachi on Ashura
Share
KARACHI – The Sindh Home Department imposed a ban on pillion riding in the provincial capital for the upcoming days of Muharram.
In a notification issued here on Thursday, the Home Department announced that a ban on pillion riding has been imposed as a partial modification of a notification, permitting two people riding a motorcycle, which was issued last Saturday.
According to the notification, the modified orders shall be applicable for the 8th, 9th, and 10th of Muharram.
“In continuation and partial modification of this department’s notification of even number dated, 28-7-2021, the ban on pillion riding for Karachi Division shall be for 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram 1443 A.H, 2021."
Copies of the notification, bearing the stamp of Additional Home Chief Secretary Qazi Shahid Pervez, were sent to the principal secretary to Sindh governor, principal secretary to Sindh CM, Pakistan Rangers Sindh's director-general, Sindh IGP, and other relevant sub-ordinate officials.
Sindh appoints Murtaza Wahab as new Karachi ... 09:06 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
Adviser to the chief minister of Sindh Barrister Murtaza Wahab has been appointed as the Karachi Metropolitan ...
- CAA bars airlines from serving food on domestic flights to stem ...11:45 AM | 6 Aug, 2021
- OPPO offers Azaadi sale to celebrate Independence Day11:15 AM | 6 Aug, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:36 AM | 6 Aug, 2021
- PM Imran praises armed forces for meeting challenges10:14 AM | 6 Aug, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 06 August 202109:58 AM | 6 Aug, 2021
- Kinza Hashmi opens up about dealing with relentless trolling04:18 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
- Alizeh Shah and Ali Rehman Khan to star in upcoming drama03:20 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
- Barbie debuts dolls in honour of real-life pandemic heroes02:50 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021