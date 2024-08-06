Suzuki GS 150 latest price, installment plan with 0% markup [August 2024]

LAHORE – Suzuki GS 150 has managed to create a niche for itself in two-wheeler market of Pakistan owing to its classic looks and powerful engine.

The one of the most-selling variant manufactured by Suzuki company boasts round-shaped headlight. It features retro designed analogue speedometer & techometer.

Suzuki GS 150 is equipped with 4-Stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled & OHC engine. Featuring five-speed gear system, it is equipped with CDI and electric and kick-start system.

Suzuki GS 150 Price in Pakistan

As of August 2024, the Suzuki GS 150 price stands unchanged at Rs382,000 in Pakistan.

Suzuki 150 Zero Markup Installment Plans

The bike manufacturer offers flexible installment plans for Suzuki GS 150 through its owned outlets only.

Two-Year Installment Plan with 25% Down Payment

The customers pay Rs95,500 (25%) as advance payment to book the Suzuki GS 150. Later, the buyer pays Rs11,940 per month installment for 24 months.

18-Month Installment Plan with 50% Advance Payment

Customers will pay Rs Rs191,000 (50%) in wake of down payment while they will pay Rs10,700 installment for 17 months. The final and 18th Month Installment will be Rs9,100.