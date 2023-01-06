Cricket Center, MTG record victories in 20-K Cup T20 Cricket Tournament

LAHORE – Cricket Center Club and Model Town Greens recorded victories on the second day of the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament against their respective opponents here at Model Town Greens ground on Friday.
The first match of the day proved a low-scoring affair, where Cricket Center comfortably overpowered Yu Slim Cricket Club by 7 wickets. Cricket Center won the toss and elected to ball first. Their decision paid divided as Cricket Center bundled out Yu Slim Club for 81 in 15.4 overs, thanks to excellent bowling by Qaiser Ashraf 3-14, Adnan Rasool 3-12 and Said ur Rehman 2-10. From Yu Slim Club, only Safeer Azam (32) and Aamer Jamil (24) could cross the double figures.
Cricket Center replied strongly and chased the required target in just 12 overs for the loss of just three wickets. Anaz Mehmood hammered unbeaten 21 runs off 22 balls while Tariq Nawaz struck 13-ball 19 runs and Basit Ali contributed with 18 runs off 21 balls. Only Awais Munir (2 for 20) and Haider Butt (1 for 9) bowled well for Yu Slim Club. Adnan Rasool was named player of the match.
The second match of the day was a one-sided affair, where Model Town Greens outclassed P&T Gymkhana by a huge margin of 61 runs. Model Town Greens decided to bat first after winning the toss and posted a mammoth total of 171 runs on the board for the loss of 8 wickets in allotted 20 overs. Mirwais Khan was top scorer from the winning team as he played 25 ball to smash superb 41 runs while other key contributors were Awais Zafar (35) and Usman Khalid (29) and Waleed (17). From P&T Gymkhana, Adan Mir claimed 4-35 and Asad Raza 3-30.
P&T though started their run-chase well but the outstanding bowling by Model Town Greens bowled very tightly and restricted their opponents to 110 all out in 19.1 overs. Muhammad Ishaq top-scored with 42 runs while Ali Razzaq and Ahmed Bhatti scored 12 runs each. Mirwais Khan bowled brilliantly and grabbed 3 wickets for 26 runs while Ahmad Arif bagged 3 for 19 runs and Usman Khalid 2 for 15.
For his all-round performance, Mirwais Khan emerged as man of the match. On Saturday (January 7), the only match of the day will be played between Golden Star Cricket Club and Pindi Gymkhana at 11:00.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 06, 2022 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.75
|236
|Euro
|EUR
|265
|268
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|302
|305
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.5
|67.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|161
|162.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.69
|607.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|171
|172.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.77
|33.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.40
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.70
|744.70
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.62
|593.10
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,500 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,320. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,209 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,207.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Karachi
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Islamabad
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Peshawar
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Quetta
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Sialkot
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Attock
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Gujranwala
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Jehlum
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Multan
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Gujrat
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Nawabshah
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Chakwal
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Hyderabad
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Nowshehra
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Sargodha
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Faisalabad
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Mirpur
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
