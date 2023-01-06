Search

Sports

Cricket Center, MTG record victories in 20-K Cup T20 Cricket Tournament

Web Desk 06:54 PM | 6 Jan, 2023
Cricket Center, MTG record victories in 20-K Cup T20 Cricket Tournament

LAHORE – Cricket Center Club and Model Town Greens recorded victories on the second day of the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament against their respective opponents here at Model Town Greens ground on Friday. 

The first match of the day proved a low-scoring affair, where Cricket Center comfortably overpowered Yu Slim Cricket Club by 7 wickets. Cricket Center won the toss and elected to ball first. Their decision paid divided as Cricket Center bundled out Yu Slim Club for 81 in 15.4 overs, thanks to excellent bowling by Qaiser Ashraf 3-14, Adnan Rasool 3-12 and Said ur Rehman 2-10. From Yu Slim Club, only Safeer Azam (32) and Aamer Jamil (24) could cross the double figures. 

Cricket Center replied strongly and chased the required target in just 12 overs for the loss of just three wickets. Anaz Mehmood hammered unbeaten 21 runs off 22 balls while Tariq Nawaz struck 13-ball 19 runs and Basit Ali contributed with 18 runs off 21 balls. Only Awais Munir (2 for 20) and Haider Butt (1 for 9) bowled well for Yu Slim Club. Adnan Rasool was named player of the match.

The second match of the day was a one-sided affair, where Model Town Greens outclassed P&T Gymkhana by a huge margin of 61 runs. Model Town Greens decided to bat first after winning the toss and posted a mammoth total of 171 runs on the board for the loss of 8 wickets in allotted 20 overs. Mirwais Khan was top scorer from the winning team as he played 25 ball to smash superb 41 runs while other key contributors were Awais Zafar (35) and Usman Khalid (29) and Waleed (17). From P&T Gymkhana, Adan Mir claimed 4-35 and Asad Raza 3-30. 

P&T though started their run-chase well but the outstanding bowling by Model Town Greens bowled very tightly and restricted their opponents to 110 all out in 19.1 overs. Muhammad Ishaq top-scored with 42 runs while Ali Razzaq and Ahmed Bhatti scored 12 runs each. Mirwais Khan bowled brilliantly and grabbed 3 wickets for 26 runs while Ahmad Arif bagged 3 for 19 runs and Usman Khalid 2 for 15. 

For his all-round performance, Mirwais Khan emerged as man of the match. On Saturday (January 7), the only match of the day will be played between Golden Star Cricket Club and Pindi Gymkhana at 11:00.

Sports

Pakistan’s first-ever girls' ice hockey tournament held in Chitral 

12:49 PM | 6 Jan, 2023

Pindi Gymkhana win 20-K Cup 2023 opening match

04:41 PM | 5 Jan, 2023

Pakistan, India placed in same group in Asia Cup 2023

11:33 AM | 5 Jan, 2023

20-K Cup 2023 gets underway from Jan 5 at Model Town Greens ground

01:51 PM | 4 Jan, 2023

Pakistan Cricket Board’s official YouTube channel briefly hacked

10:53 AM | 3 Jan, 2023

Kits launching ceremony of 20-K Cup T20 Cricket Tournament held

05:08 PM | 2 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Saudi Arabia clarifies liquor sale limitation at duty free shops

08:26 PM | 6 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 6, 2023

08:00 AM | 6 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 06, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.75 236
Euro EUR 265 268
UK Pound Sterling GBP 302 305
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.5 67.15
Australian Dollar AUD 161 162.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.69 607.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 171 172.35
China Yuan CNY 32.77 33.02
Danish Krone DKK 32.17 32.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.40
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.70 744.70
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.62 593.10
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 168.46 169.76
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.85 243.6
Thai Bhat THB 6.59 6.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,500 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,320. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,209 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,207.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Karachi PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Islamabad PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Peshawar PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Quetta PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Sialkot PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Attock PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Gujranwala PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Jehlum PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Multan PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Bahawalpur PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Gujrat PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Nawabshah PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Chakwal PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Hyderabad PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Nowshehra PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Sargodha PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Faisalabad PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Mirpur PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: