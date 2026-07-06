Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 6 July 2026

KARACHI – Currency Exchange rates in Pakistan’s open market remained largely stable over weekend, with US dollar, euro, pound sterling and Gulf currencies showing little movement against the Pakistani rupee.

According to the latest market rates, the US dollar (USD) was quoted at Rs279.00 for buying and Rs279.20 for selling. Euro was available at Rs318.94 (buying) and Rs322.17 (selling), while the British pound sterling (GBP) traded at Rs372.55 for buying and Rs376.52 for selling.

UAE dirham (AED) stood at Rs76.00 for buying and Rs76.75 for selling, whereas the Saudi riyal (SAR) was quoted at Rs74.35 and Rs75.00, respectively. Qatari riyal (QAR) traded at Rs75.19 for buying and Rs76.20 for selling, while the Omani riyal (OMR) was available at Rs723.42 and Rs733.55. Bahraini dinar (BHD) was quoted at Rs738.61 for buying and Rs748.71 for selling, while the Kuwaiti dinar (KWD) remained the highest-valued currency in the market at Rs887.10 for buying and Rs897.90 for selling.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling US Dollar USD 279.00 279.20 Euro EUR 318.94 322.17 UK Pound Sterling GBP 372.55 376.52 U.A.E. Dirham AED 76.00 76.75 Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.00 Qatari Riyal QAR 75.19 76.20 Omani Riyal OMR 723.42 733.55 Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.61 748.71 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 887.10 897.90 Australian Dollar AUD 191.45 194.80 Canadian Dollar CAD 197.48 201.20 Singapore Dollar SGD 214.23 217.26 New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.30 159.85 Swiss Franc CHF 345.06 349.89 Chinese Yuan CNY 38.10 38.85 Japanese Yen JPY 1.73 1.73 Indian Rupee INR 2.75 3.02 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.00 67.85 Danish Krone DKK 42.56 43.25 Norwegian Krone NOK 27.97 28.27 Swedish Krona SEK 28.20 28.85 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.07 36.06 Thai Baht THB 8.50 8.65