PAF Group Captain Asim Tariq Murder’s FIR registered under Anti-Terror

ISLAMABAD – An FIR has been registered under terrorism charges in murder case of PAF Group Captain Asim Tariq, who was gunned down by youth named Saad Abbasi.

FIR was registered on complaint of the Commandant, Air Headquarters, under murder and terrorism charges after the decorated officer was allegedly shot dead while attempting to stop the harassment of a young woman in the federal capital.

Group Captain Asim Tariq was travelling on official duty from Air Headquarters at around 11:30am when he reached 9th Avenue near the old Traffic Office in Sector F-8.

According to FIR, the officer noticed a young man, believed to be between 20 and 22 years of age, allegedly assaulting and harassing a woman on the roadside. Acting as a responsible citizen, he introduced himself as a serving Pakistan Air Force officer and directed the suspect to immediately stop the alleged assault.

Investigators said the suspect initially rode away on his motorcycle while issuing threats. However, moments later, he allegedly returned after making a U-turn, stopped alongside the officer’s vehicle, drew a pistol from his waistband, loaded the weapon, and fired directly through the driver’s side window with the alleged intention of killing him.

The bullet struck Group Captain Asim Tariq in the right shoulder, pierced his chest, and left him critically wounded. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene before he could receive medical treatment.

Police named Muhammad Kamran and Waseem Abbas as eyewitnesses, stating that both saw the incident unfold and can identify the accused during the investigation.

FIR further alleges that the suspect fled while firing additional shots, triggering panic among bystanders. Investigators subsequently registered the case under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, maintaining that the attack targeted a serving PAF officer on official duty near Air Headquarters Islamabad and in the vicinity of PAF Base Nur Khan, creating fear and insecurity in a public place.

A police team later reached scene and found Group Captain Asim Tariq inside his official vehicle bearing registration number 384-AVK. After documenting the crime scene and completing legal formalities, officers shifted the body under police security to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a post-mortem examination.

The complaint was submitted by Wing Commander Imran Khurram Nawaz, Officer Commanding No. 8 S&P at Air Headquarters. The FIR was formally registered at 1:35pm on July 5, and the investigation has been assigned to Inspector Akhtar Hussain of the Investigation Wing.