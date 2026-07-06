Latest
Pakistan

President Zardari arrives in Kyrgyzstan on two-day official visit

By Web Desk
8:33 pm | Jul 6, 2026
President Zardari Arrives In Kyrgyzstan On Two Day Official Visit

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Kyrgyzstan on a two-day official visit, where he was warmly received by President Sadyr Japarov at Issyk-Kul International Airport. A guard of honour was presented to the Pakistani president upon his arrival.

The visit marks the first by a Pakistani president to Kyrgyzstan since Benazir Bhutto’s historic visit in 1995 and is being viewed as an important step in strengthening high-level engagement between the two countries.

During the visit, President Zardari and President Japarov will hold talks on bilateral relations and review cooperation across a range of sectors.

The discussions are expected to focus on trade, investment, energy, minerals, agriculture, education, healthcare, tourism, the digital economy, people-to-people exchanges, regional cooperation, and ways to further deepen the longstanding brotherly ties between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.

 

Cropped Cropped Web Desk.jpg
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Related News

Search now