President Zardari arrives in Kyrgyzstan on two-day official visit

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Kyrgyzstan on a two-day official visit, where he was warmly received by President Sadyr Japarov at Issyk-Kul International Airport. A guard of honour was presented to the Pakistani president upon his arrival.

The visit marks the first by a Pakistani president to Kyrgyzstan since Benazir Bhutto’s historic visit in 1995 and is being viewed as an important step in strengthening high-level engagement between the two countries.

During the visit, President Zardari and President Japarov will hold talks on bilateral relations and review cooperation across a range of sectors.

The discussions are expected to focus on trade, investment, energy, minerals, agriculture, education, healthcare, tourism, the digital economy, people-to-people exchanges, regional cooperation, and ways to further deepen the longstanding brotherly ties between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.