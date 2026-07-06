Revoo Opens Pre Bookings For The New C35 Series With Exclusive Launch Offer

KARACHI – REVOO has officially announced the opening of pre-bookings for its highly anticipated C35 Series, introducing the C35 and C35 Young to the Pakistani market. The pre-booking campaign runs from July 6 to July 31, allowing customers to reserve their preferred model with a booking amount of Rs. 10,000, which will be adjusted as a discount in the final invoice.

The company has positioned the C35 Series as Pakistan’s first family-focused electric bike lineup, developed around the everyday transportation needs of Pakistani households. The launch is being led under REVOO’s new campaign, “Chalo Aik Sath”, highlighting the importance of shared mobility.

The C35 carries an official retail price of Rs. 279,000, while the C35 Young is priced at Rs. 235,000. Customers who pre-book either model will receive a Rs. 10,000 launch discounts, reducing the effective purchase prices to Rs. 269,000 and Rs. 225,000, respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kyle Zhang, Country Head of REVOO Pakistan, said, ” The C35 Series was developed around one simple insight—motorcycles in Pakistan are used by families every day, not just individual riders. Through our ‘Chalo Aik Sath’ campaign, we are introducing electric mobility that reflects the way Pakistan actually travels while making the transition more affordable through our pre-booking offer.”

The C35 Young, positioned as the “King of Value,” is REVOO’s solution for riders looking to enter the electric mobility segment without compromising on quality. Equipped with a 1200W motor, it offers a range of 80–115 km and a top speed of 35–55 km/h. Combining practical everyday features with premium build quality and safety technologies, the C35 Young is designed to make electric mobility more accessible for Pakistani families.

Positioned at the heart of the C35 Series, the C35 embodies REVOO’s promise of “Never Lets You Down.” Powered by a robust 1800W motor, the C35 is engineered to deliver dependable performance across a variety of riding conditions. With 12-inch wheels, 170 mm ground clearance, and a family-focused design, it offers the perfect balance of power, comfort, and practicality, making it equally capable of handling daily urban commutes as well as challenging rural roads with confidence.

Further strengthening its family-focused positioning, the C35 Series introduces REVOO’s intelligent Child Lock system. By requiring a two-step sequence to disengage Parking Mode, the feature helps prevent unintended vehicle movement caused by accidental button presses. It is a simple yet meaningful innovation that reflects REVOO’s commitment to building electric bikes around the real-world needs of Pakistani families.

With the C35 Series, REVOO aims to redefine electric mobility by focusing on the needs of Pakistani families rather than individual riders. Through the “Chalo Aik Sath” campaign, the company hopes to encourage more households to adopt electric transportation that is practical, affordable, and built for everyday lif e.

Pre-bookings are open from July 6 to July 31, 2026. Customers can reserve their preferred C35 Series model by visiting their nearest REVOO dealership or through REVOO’s official digital channels.