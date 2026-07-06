Whatsapp Tests Live Green Dot Indicator For Real Time User Activity

ISLAMABAD – Instant messaging app WhatsApp could soon make it easier than ever to know when someone is available to chat. The texting platform with over 3.3 billion active users is testing a new feature that shows green dot next to a contact’s profile picture, showing that they are actively using the app in real time.

The new feature is currently available in WhatsApp beta for iOS version 26.26.10.72. The small green circle appears at bottom-right corner of contact’s profile photo while they are online and automatically disappears once they leave the application.

The update marks key shift from WhatsApp’s long-standing ‘Last Seen’ feature, which only shows last recorded time a user was active. While “Last Seen” offers a snapshot of past activity, it cannot confirm whether someone is currently available, often leaving users guessing whether a message will receive an immediate response or remain unread for hours.

The addition of live online indicator aims to remove that uncertainty. Users will be able to quickly identify whether a contact is actively using WhatsApp before sending a message, making conversations feel faster, more responsive and better suited for real-time communication.

The feature also brings WhatsApp closer to rival messaging platforms that have offered live presence indicators for years, including Apple’s iMessage, Instagram DM, Telegram, Signal, Slack and Discord. As WhatsApp has grown from a simple SMS alternative into a communication platform serving more than two billion users worldwide, the move reflects Meta’s continued efforts to modernise the app and keep pace with competitors.

For now, the green dot can only be viewed from a contact’s information page rather than the main chat list, limiting its everyday usefulness. However, industry observers believe Meta could extend the indicator to the primary chat screen before the feature is rolled out publicly, allowing users to check a contact’s availability without opening their profile.

Despite concerns that real-time activity indicator could raise privacy issues, WhatsApp says the feature will fully respect existing privacy settings. Users who have chosen to hide their online status will not display the green dot, ensuring the new functionality does not override previously selected preferences.

If introduced widely, the feature could offer several practical benefits. It would help users decide the best time to send messages, making it easier to start instant conversations when contacts are already active.

The update could also improve coordination among families, friends, workplaces and businesses by providing a clearer indication of when someone is available. At the same time, it may reduce misunderstandings over delayed replies by showing whether a person is online or simply offline.

The online indicator is the latest in series of new features under development for WhatsApp. The company is also testing usernames, view-once text messages and additional privacy controls for Meta AI interactions as it continues to expand the platform’s features and strengthen its position in the increasingly competitive messaging market.