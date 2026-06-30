WhatsApp Username feature is here; Reserve Yours in just a few Steps

WhatsApp continues to roll out new updates to improve user experience, and its latest feature is set to enhance privacy for millions. Meta-owned messaging app, which around 3.5 billion users worldwide, announced the introduction of usernames, allowing people to connect without sharing their phone numbers.

Users will soon be able to chat without sharing their phone numbers, and you can reserve your username before the feature rolls out globally. The new feature is aimed at making chats with new people more private. Whether you’re joining a community group, chatting with classmates, or contacting a business, you’ll be able to use a username instead of exposing your personal phone number.

Unlike other social platforms, WhatsApp said usernames will not be searchable through public directory. Anyone who wants to message you for the first time must know your exact username, adding another layer of privacy.

Reserve Your WhatsApp Username Now

To reserve your username, follow these steps:

Update WhatsApp to the latest version. Open Settings. Tap Account. Select Username. Choose your preferred username and save it.

If your preferred name is not available, WhatsApp will suggest alternative options.

🚨 WhatsApp is allowing users to reserve usernames globally starting this week, ahead of the feature launch later this year. One can choose a username between 3 and 35 characters long, using Latin letters, numbers, periods and underscores. pic.twitter.com/wqDFvDLPUj — Vikas SN (@tsuvik) June 29, 2026

Individual users can reserve a unique username between three and 35 characters long. Meanwhile, creators, businesses, and organizations will be able to claim the same usernames they already use on Instagram and Facebook to maintain a consistent online identity.

To prevent impersonation, WhatsApp says usernames linked to celebrities, public figures, and government entities will be protected.

Although reservations have strated, WhatsApp will introduce feature gradually over the coming months. Users will receive an in-app notification once usernames become available in their country.