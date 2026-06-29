WhatsApp Accounts on Inactive SIM Cards in Pakistan could become Inaccessible, PTA warns

ISLAMABAD – A basic SIM issue could soon cost you access to your WhatsApp account as PTA advised users to link their accounts with active and registered SIM cards to avoid disruptions.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) shared urgent advisory to WhatsApp users, warning that accounts linked to inactive, blocked, deactivated, or unregistered SIM cards could soon become inaccessible.

In its latest guidance, the telecom regulator urged users to immediately verify that the mobile number connected to their WhatsApp account is linked to an active and properly registered SIM card.

A valid SIM is necessary for user’s WhatsApp account, contacts, chat history, and digital identity. Users whose current SIM has been deactivated or is no longer operational have been advised to transfer their WhatsApp account to an active and verified SIM without delay.

The authority further encouraged users facing SIM-related issues to visit their nearest mobile operator franchise or customer service center, where they can complete the required biometric verification and SIM validation process. PTA cautioned users not to wait until WhatsApp suddenly logs them out, warning that recovering access could become more difficult if the linked SIM is no longer active.

Stressing the importance of mobile numbers in digital age, the regulator said a phone number is no longer just a communication tool as it serves as a key part of a user’s digital identity, making it vital to keep SIM registration and account details up to date.