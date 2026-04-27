WhatsApp to stop working on THESE Android phones from September 2026

Meta has announced that WhatsApp will no longer be available on Android devices running versions 5 and 5.1 starting September 8, 2026.

Users of older smartphones, around 10–11 years old, are advised to upgrade their devices to continue using the messaging app.

The company explained that newer features, including AI-powered tools and enhanced privacy settings, are designed to work on the latest operating systems, which is why support for outdated Android versions will be discontinued. Devices running Android 6 or later will remain compatible.

Users of older phones are urged to transfer their WhatsApp data to a newer device before the September deadline.

Failure to do so will result in the deletion of all chat history and media. Meta emphasizes that this step aims to improve user security, privacy, and overall app performance.