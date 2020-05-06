Pakistan warns world about Indian attempts to prepare ground for false flag operation

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned the world about India's continuing infamous efforts to find a pretext for a false flag operation targeting Pakistan.

In a tweet, he said latest baseless allegations by India of "infiltration" across Line of Control are a continuation of this dangerous agenda.

I have been warning the world about India's continuing efforts to find a pretext for a false flag operation targeting Pakistan. Latest baseless allegations by India of "infiltration" across LoC are a continuation of this dangerous agenda.The Indigenous Kashmiri resistance against — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 6, 2020

He said the Indigenous Kashmiri resistance against Indian Occupation is a direct consequence of India's oppression and brutalization of Kashmiris.

Indian Occupation is a direct consequence of India's oppression & brutalisation of Kashmiris.The fascist policies of the RSS-BJP combine are fraught with serious risks. The international community must act before India's reckless moves jeopardise peace & security in South Asia. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 6, 2020

The Prime Minister said fascist policies of the RSS-BJP combine are fraught with serious risks. He said the international community must act before India's reckless moves jeopardize peace and security in South Asia.