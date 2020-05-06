Pakistan warns world about Indian attempts to prepare ground for false flag operation
Pakistan warns world about Indian attempts to prepare ground for false flag operation
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned the world about India's continuing infamous efforts to find a pretext for a false flag operation targeting Pakistan.

In a tweet, he said latest baseless allegations by India of "infiltration" across Line of Control are a continuation of this dangerous agenda.

He said the Indigenous Kashmiri resistance against Indian Occupation is a direct consequence of India's oppression and brutalization of Kashmiris.

The Prime Minister said fascist policies of the RSS-BJP combine are fraught with serious risks. He said the international community must act before India's reckless moves jeopardize peace and security in South Asia.

