Bushra Bibi shifted from Adiala Jail to private hospital for eye check-up

RAWALPINDI – Bushra Bibi, wife of Imran Khan and founder-chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was transported from Adiala Jail to a private hospital under tight security for an eye examination and was later shifted back to jail after the medical check-up.

According to reports, Bushra Bibi underwent a medical examination at the private hospital before being returned to Adiala Jail under strict security arrangements. She was subsequently moved back to her prison cell.

It is worth noting that Bushra Bibi underwent eye surgery at a private hospital on April 17 and was brought in again for a follow-up examination.

Reports added that strict security measures were put in place in and around the hospital during her visit, with access restricted to unauthorized individuals.