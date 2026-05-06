New Market Hours announced as authorities ease Restrictions amid early closure

ISLAMABAD – Sigh of relief for some businesses, as Gyms, call centres and other sectors have been granted longer hours to operate, others continue to work under tighter restrictions as part of ongoing austerity measures in Islamabad.

The district administration of capital city issued a revised notification updating austerity-related operating hours for various sectors in the city. Under the new directives, gyms, sports facilities, and paddle courts have been exempted from the earlier 8pm closure requirement and will now be allowed to operate late into the night. The decision has been described as an effort to facilitate citizens engaged in fitness and recreational activities.

Islamabad New Business Hours

The administration maintained 8pm closing time for shops, markets, and shopping malls as part of ongoing austerity measures. Restaurants, food outlets, and grocery stores will be permitted to remain open until 10pm.

Wedding halls, marquees, and other commercial event venues will also continue to operate until 10pm in line with previously issued instructions.

Essential services have been excluded from the restrictions. These include hospitals, medical stores, laboratories, petrol pumps, CNG stations, and milk and yogurt shops, ensuring uninterrupted availability of basic services.

The notification further said call centres and IT companies working with international clients will remain exempt from the timing restrictions. Authorities clarified that takeaway services and home delivery operations will not be subject to any time limitations.