'Pakistan will be victorious in fight againt coronavirus': Army commanders pay tribute to medics, Kashmirs

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed the resolve that Pakistan will emerge victorious in fight against coronavirus with the support of vibrant youth and resilient people.

He was chairing 231st Corps Commanders' Conference, which met at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Tuesday evening. All the Corps Commanders participated in the meeting through video link from their respective headquarters.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that every citizen of Pakistan counts as we strive to scale this calamity, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Appreciating the troops' efforts in the field so far, the army chief directed all commanders to extend maximum assistance in moving critical resources and reaching out to mitigate suffering of people in far flung areas, including Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Interior Sindh and Balochistan.

The forum reviewed geo-strategic, regional and national security environment with particular emphasis on latest situation arising from COVID-19.

According to the military's media wing, the meeting undertook comprehensive review of deployment of Pakistan Army's troops assisting civil administration in aid of civil power across the country.

The commanders were apprised on functioning of National Command Operation Centre established to synergize and articulate national efforts for containment of COVID-19.

The forum paid rich tribute to those on frontline including doctors, paramedics, health care workers and LEAs for braving this pandemic under challenging environment.

The meeting also paid tribute to the people of Kashmir, who are fighting the pandemic under Indian atrocities, and struggling to achieve their just cause of self-determination.