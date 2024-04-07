Tributes paid to martyrs of Gayari Sector on 12th anniversary

RAWALPINDI – The nation commemorated the 12th anniversary of the tragic events in the Gayari Sector, honouring the soldiers who lost their lives on April 7, 2012.
It was a solemn occasion as the country remembered the devastating avalanche that struck an army unit in the Siachen Glacier.
As per a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the incident resulted in the complete destruction of the Northern Light Infantry (NLI) battalion headquarters, with no survivors among those present. A total of 129 soldiers were martyred in the avalanche.
Despite foreign rescue teams deeming the mission impossible, the Pakistan Army, particularly the Engineers Corps, demonstrated remarkable courage and bravery in their efforts.
In tribute to the fallen heroes, the Yadgar-e-Shuhada monument was erected on the summit of Siachen.
"In honor of the martyrs, a monument was erected at the lofty heights of Siachen as a tribute. Today, the nation remembers and pays homage to the martyrs of the Gyari Sector, whose sacrifices will always be cherished," remarked the ISPR.
Pakistani rupee saw minimal changes against US dollar in open market on April 7, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
