Pakistan

Tributes paid to martyrs of Gayari Sector on 12th anniversary

Web Desk
07:13 PM | 7 Apr, 2024
Tributes paid to martyrs of Gayari Sector on 12th anniversary

RAWALPINDI – The nation commemorated the 12th anniversary of the tragic events in the Gayari Sector, honouring the soldiers who lost their lives on April 7, 2012. 
It was a solemn occasion as the country remembered the devastating avalanche that struck an army unit in the Siachen Glacier.
As per a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the incident resulted in the complete destruction of the Northern Light Infantry (NLI) battalion headquarters, with no survivors among those present. A total of 129 soldiers were martyred in the avalanche.
Despite foreign rescue teams deeming the mission impossible, the Pakistan Army, particularly the Engineers Corps, demonstrated remarkable courage and bravery in their efforts.
In tribute to the fallen heroes, the Yadgar-e-Shuhada monument was erected on the summit of Siachen.
"In honor of the martyrs, a monument was erected at the lofty heights of Siachen as a tribute. Today, the nation remembers and pays homage to the martyrs of the Gyari Sector, whose sacrifices will always be cherished," remarked the ISPR.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

