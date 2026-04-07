Pakistan’s Push for US-Iran ceasefire nears Breakthrough, Tehran envoy says

TEHRAN – Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to mediate an end to US-Israeli-Iran conflict are entering a ‘critical and sensitive’ stage,Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, said as he praised Islamabad’s role as ‘positive and productive.’”

Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam said Pakistan’s “positive and productive” efforts to stop a looming U.S.-Israeli war with Iran are reaching a “critical, sensitive” tipping point. Pakistan crafted a detailed framework to halt the fighting, shared with both Iran and the U.S., proposing a two-stage plan: an immediate ceasefire followed by a comprehensive, long-term agreement.

The stakes could not be higher. Analysts warn that failure could trigger massive strikes on Iranian civilian and energy infrastructure, with retaliatory attacks threatening water and power systems across the entire region.

Despite urgency, Islamabad is keeping its exact role under wraps and has not confirmed the framework’s specifics.

Amid tensions, US President Donald Trump demanded rapid resolution, warning of severe consequences if a ceasefire is not achieved. Citing intercepted communications, he said Iranians are willing to “suffer for their freedom,” even as Washington threatens to destroy Iran’s energy infrastructure and bridges if its leaders refuse to comply.

The conflict has already sent shockwaves through global energy markets, with traders nervously monitoring the Strait of Hormuz for potential disruptions that could ripple across the world.