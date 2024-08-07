Former Bangladesh Intelligence Chief arrested while attempting to flee the country

DHAKA - Major General Ziaul Ahsan, the former Director General of Bangladesh's National Telecommunication Monitoring Center (NTMC), was arrested while attempting to flee the country.

According to Bangladeshi media reports, Major General Ahsan was apprehended from a plane and taken into custody at Dhaka Cantonment. His arrest follows his recent dismissal from his position, which was announced by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) department on the previous day.

Major General Ahsan, a close associate of the resigned Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, had been serving as the head of NTMC, a key intelligence agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The NTMC is responsible for monitoring national security, collecting data, and recording communication materials. The agency also has the authority to oversee emails, social media accounts, and phone call recordings.

The arrest of Major General Ahsan comes amid heightened scrutiny of his role and actions within the intelligence community. His attempt to leave the country has added a new dimension to the unfolding political and security developments in Bangladesh.