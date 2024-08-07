Search

World

Former Bangladesh Intelligence Chief arrested while attempting to flee the country

11:06 PM | 7 Aug, 2024
ziaul ahsan

DHAKA -  Major General Ziaul Ahsan, the former Director General of Bangladesh's National Telecommunication Monitoring Center (NTMC), was arrested while attempting to flee the country.

According to Bangladeshi media reports, Major General Ahsan was apprehended from a plane and taken into custody at Dhaka Cantonment. His arrest follows his recent dismissal from his position, which was announced by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) department on the previous day.

Major General Ahsan, a close associate of the resigned Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, had been serving as the head of NTMC, a key intelligence agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The NTMC is responsible for monitoring national security, collecting data, and recording communication materials. The agency also has the authority to oversee emails, social media accounts, and phone call recordings.

The arrest of Major General Ahsan comes amid heightened scrutiny of his role and actions within the intelligence community. His attempt to leave the country has added a new dimension to the unfolding political and security developments in Bangladesh.

Intelligence Chief dismissed in major Bangladesh Army leadership shake-up

World

11:06 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Former Bangladesh Intelligence Chief arrested while attempting to ...

08:43 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Elon Musk announces closure of X headquarters in San Francisco

12:36 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Indian media ridiculed for blaming Pakistan, China for Sheikh ...

11:05 AM | 7 Aug, 2024

Inside final hours of Sheikh Hasina’s reign when army chief ...

08:42 AM | 7 Aug, 2024

US charges Pakistani national Asif Merchant in alleged assassination ...

11:58 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Hamas picks Yahya Sinwar as new chief after Ismail Haniyeh's ...

World

02:43 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh protests: PM Sheikh Hasina resigns after army’s ...

09:32 AM | 6 Aug, 2024

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus likely to head Bangladesh interim govt ...

06:27 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Sheikh Hasina's asylum challenges: U.K. refuses refuge and U.S. ...

07:00 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Former Cricket Captain Mashrafe Mortaza’s house set on fire amidst ...

10:39 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

Pakistan issues advisory for students as violent protests resume in ...

07:30 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Intelligence Chief dismissed in major Bangladesh Army leadership ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:06 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Former Bangladesh Intelligence Chief arrested while attempting to flee the country

Gold & Silver

02:49 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Gold prices plunge for third straight session in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 7 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 7, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305 and selling rate was 307.5.

British Pound rate moved down to 356.95 for buying, and 358.80 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.25 280.4
Euro EUR 305 307.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.95 358.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.6 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.75 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 184.15 186
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.5 744
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.1 206
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905 912
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 724.5 729
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.65
Swedish Krona SEK 26.65 26.95
Swiss Franc CHF 316 323
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: