Hong Kong model butchered in a gruesome murder over financial dispute

Noor Fatima 09:01 PM | 26 Feb, 2023
Source: Abb Choi (Instagram)

The harrowing murder case of a Hong Kong model has been terrifying women all around the world. Butchered, dismembered, cooked, and lost; the late model's case is making headlines for its gruesome nature. Abby Choi had been subjected to ghastly treatments over financial disputes with her former husband who meticulously planned her cold-blooded murder.

The horrific case came to light when police officers discovered a dismembered body in parts, and stored in a refrigerator in a rural village home in Tai Po, a suburban part of Hong Kong closer to the border with mainland China.

Choi was allegedly last seen by her ex-brother-in-law, who also worked as her chauffeur. Police said that her ex-in-laws misled investigators with fabricated lies. 

Superintendent Alan Chung told media outlets that Choi's remains were found in a village house set up as a butchery site at a rental unit in the north of the city in Tai Po district. 

“We are still looking for the head, torso, or hands,” Chung stated.

“Tools that are used to dismember human bodies were found in the flat, including meat grinders, chainsaws, long raincoats, gloves, and masks,” said Chung.

The crime scene/village house had been recently rented by her ex-father-in-law and was unfurnished hinting that it was set up to carry out Choi's murder and dispose of her remains. Almost a hundred police officers combed through Tseung Kwan O Chinese Permanent Cemetery, including a diving team who were assigned to the nearby catchwater, which they suspected could be the dumping ground for some of Choi’s remains, the superintendent suggested.

“Two pots of stew believed to contain human tissue were left at the scene. The house was equipped with an electric saw and a meat grinder that had been used to mince human flesh,” Chung said.

The Hong Kong police made four arrests in Choi's murder. The late model's ex-husband Alex Kwong, also 28, was arrested for murder and an attempt to flee the city by boat. Along with Kwong, his father, mother, and brother were also arrested on the same charges a day earlier.

“We believe the victim and her ex-husband’s family had many financial disputes involving huge sums. Someone was dissatisfied with how the victim handled her assets, which became a motive to kill,” he added.

Chung said in a press conference that the public figure's former husband had been arrested while he was trying to abscond from a Development Pier in Tung Chung, on one of the city’s outlying islands, Lantau.

Kwong had HK$500,000 in cash and several luxury watches worth HK$4 million in total with him when he was arrested. Kwong later complained of feeling unwell at the Hung Hom Police Station and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei.

The former couple had a son and a daughter who will be placed in the care of the late model’s mother, the police concluded.  

On her work front, Choi was an international model with much exposure and experience and was photographed at the Elie Saab Spring Summer 2023 Haute Couture show in Paris, France, as recently as last month. She also recently appeared as the digital cover model for the luxury magazine L’Officiel Monaco and attended this year’s Paris Fashion Week.

Indian man slits lover's throat, posts video on social media

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

