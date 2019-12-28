Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz are finally married

From longtime couples to whirlwind romances, celebrity weddings are never not exciting. This year blessed us with several glamorous fairytale weddings(like Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar), but it goes without saying that the marriage of Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz is the most anticipated wedding of the year.

After the epic proposal at LSAs, an intimate mayun and very happening mehndi, the lovebirds have tied the knot in style today with a grand day reception.

The baraati come dancing in

The bride stunned in an all red Nomi Ansari lehnga choli.

The groom was all smiles in a white and gold sherwaani.

The couple shared several aww-worthy moments.

The nikkah finally took place and aik jhappi toh banti hai

Thanks to the couples A-list invites, their wedding was one heaven of a star-studded affair!

What's a rukhsati without tad bit of drama and the groom's best buddies?

Here’s wishing the lovebirds a lifetime of happiness!

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!