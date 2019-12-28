Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz are finally married
From longtime couples to whirlwind romances, celebrity weddings are never not exciting. This year blessed us with several glamorous fairytale weddings(like Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar), but it goes without saying that the marriage of Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz is the most anticipated wedding of the year.
After the epic proposal at LSAs, an intimate mayun and very happening mehndi, the lovebirds have tied the knot in style today with a grand day reception.
The baraati come dancing in
The bride stunned in an all red Nomi Ansari lehnga choli.
#𝙄𝙌𝙔𝘼𝙎𝙄𝙍𝘿𝘼𝙑𝙄𝙔𝘼𝙃 Our most anticipated work this year was definitely this magnificent piece we customized for the lovely Iqra Aziz. An old school lehnga choli, all in the most vibrant shades of red, done our way with plenty of glitz and magic! The full sleeved choli and heavy lehnga is fully bedazzled with red-on-red embroidery and hand worked embellishments that include sequins, gemstones and more. Paired with a red net dupatta that's embellished with an intricate border, and scatter of small bootis and chann. We loved creating this piece as much as Iqra is loving wearing it!
While each piece that we create holds a special place in our heart, some creations feel extra special when we create them for our loved ones! For Iqra's traditional all red look we went for an old school lehnga choli done our way with plenty of glitz and magic! The full sleeved choli and heavy lehnga is fully bedazzled with red-on-red embroidery and hand worked embellishments that include sequins, gemstones and more. Paired with a red net dupatta that's embellished with an intricate border, and scatter of small bootis and chann. We loved creating this piece as much as Iqra is loving wearing it!
The groom was all smiles in a white and gold sherwaani.
The couple shared several aww-worthy moments.
The nikkah finally took place and aik jhappi toh banti hai
Thanks to the couples A-list invites, their wedding was one heaven of a star-studded affair!
What's a rukhsati without tad bit of drama and the groom's best buddies?
Here’s wishing the lovebirds a lifetime of happiness!
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
