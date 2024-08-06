Search

World

Intelligence Chief dismissed in major Bangladesh Army leadership shake-up

07:30 PM | 6 Aug, 2024
gen ziaul ahsan

In a significant shake-up within Bangladesh's military ranks, major leadership changes have been announced, including the dismissal of the country's Intelligence Chief, Major General Ziaul Ahsan.

The move comes in the wake of intense student protests that led to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fleeing to India by helicopter and the subsequent declaration of a transitional government by the Army Chief.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of Bangladesh, Major General Ziaul Ahsan, who previously served as the Director General of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Center (NTMC), has been removed from his position. The NTMC, a key agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs, was responsible for overseeing national security, collecting data, and monitoring communication channels, including emails, social media, and phone calls.

In the recent restructuring, Lieutenant General Saif-ul-Alam has been appointed to lead the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while Lieutenant General Mujib-ur-Rehman will head the Army Training and Doctrine Command. Major General Ridwan Rahman will replace Major General Zia-ul-Hassan as the new Director General of the NTMC.

This upheaval follows Sheikh Hasina’s dramatic departure amid escalating student protests over quota reforms. Her resignation and escape triggered a series of rapid changes within the government, with the Army Chief stepping in to establish an interim administration.

Additionally, opposition leader Khaleda Zia was released from prison under recent presidential orders, although the country remains in a state of significant disruption and uncertainty. The sweeping changes in military leadership reflect the ongoing political instability and the army's increased role in governing during this turbulent period.

World

07:30 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Intelligence Chief dismissed in major Bangladesh Army leadership ...

07:00 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Former Cricket Captain Mashrafe Mortaza’s house set on fire amidst ...

06:27 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Sheikh Hasina's asylum challenges: U.K. refuses refuge and U.S. ...

05:07 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Former Bangladeshi Minister arrested at Dhaka airport while trying to ...

09:32 AM | 6 Aug, 2024

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus likely to head Bangladesh interim govt ...

03:18 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh army chief announces interim setup as PM Hasina quits

World

02:43 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh protests: PM Sheikh Hasina resigns after army’s ...

12:02 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

Indian boy arrested for raping cow in Bhopal state

07:52 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

43 killed, hundreds injured in Bangladesh as Hasina rejects calls for ...

10:39 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

Pakistan issues advisory for students as violent protests resume in ...

05:51 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

20 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on Al-Aqsa hospital and ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:30 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Intelligence Chief dismissed in major Bangladesh Army leadership shake-up

Gold & Silver

02:39 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Gold prices drop in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 6 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 6, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.65 and selling rate was 305.65.

British Pound rate moved down to 356.5 for buying, and 358.50 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.50 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.30 280.55
Euro EUR 303.65  305.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5  358.50 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.50  76.40
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.75 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 184 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.15 206.15
China Yuan CNY 38.40 38.80
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36.00
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.00 917.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.40 204.40
Swedish Krona SEK 26.60 26.90
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Baht THB 7.50 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: