Intelligence Chief dismissed in major Bangladesh Army leadership shake-up

In a significant shake-up within Bangladesh's military ranks, major leadership changes have been announced, including the dismissal of the country's Intelligence Chief, Major General Ziaul Ahsan.

The move comes in the wake of intense student protests that led to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fleeing to India by helicopter and the subsequent declaration of a transitional government by the Army Chief.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of Bangladesh, Major General Ziaul Ahsan, who previously served as the Director General of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Center (NTMC), has been removed from his position. The NTMC, a key agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs, was responsible for overseeing national security, collecting data, and monitoring communication channels, including emails, social media, and phone calls.

In the recent restructuring, Lieutenant General Saif-ul-Alam has been appointed to lead the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while Lieutenant General Mujib-ur-Rehman will head the Army Training and Doctrine Command. Major General Ridwan Rahman will replace Major General Zia-ul-Hassan as the new Director General of the NTMC.

This upheaval follows Sheikh Hasina’s dramatic departure amid escalating student protests over quota reforms. Her resignation and escape triggered a series of rapid changes within the government, with the Army Chief stepping in to establish an interim administration.

Additionally, opposition leader Khaleda Zia was released from prison under recent presidential orders, although the country remains in a state of significant disruption and uncertainty. The sweeping changes in military leadership reflect the ongoing political instability and the army's increased role in governing during this turbulent period.