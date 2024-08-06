Intelligence Chief dismissed in major Bangladesh Army leadership shake-up

In a significant shake-up within Bangladesh's military ranks, major leadership changes have been announced, including the dismissal of the country's Intelligence Chief, Major General Ziaul Ahsan.
The move comes in the wake of intense student protests that led to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fleeing to India by helicopter and the subsequent declaration of a transitional government by the Army Chief.
According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of Bangladesh, Major General Ziaul Ahsan, who previously served as the Director General of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Center (NTMC), has been removed from his position. The NTMC, a key agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs, was responsible for overseeing national security, collecting data, and monitoring communication channels, including emails, social media, and phone calls.
In the recent restructuring, Lieutenant General Saif-ul-Alam has been appointed to lead the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while Lieutenant General Mujib-ur-Rehman will head the Army Training and Doctrine Command. Major General Ridwan Rahman will replace Major General Zia-ul-Hassan as the new Director General of the NTMC.
This upheaval follows Sheikh Hasina’s dramatic departure amid escalating student protests over quota reforms. Her resignation and escape triggered a series of rapid changes within the government, with the Army Chief stepping in to establish an interim administration.
Additionally, opposition leader Khaleda Zia was released from prison under recent presidential orders, although the country remains in a state of significant disruption and uncertainty. The sweeping changes in military leadership reflect the ongoing political instability and the army's increased role in governing during this turbulent period.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 6, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.65 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.5 for buying, and 358.50 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.50 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|303.65
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|358.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.50
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.15
|206.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.00
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.00
|917.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.40
|204.40
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.60
|26.90
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
