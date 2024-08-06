US Air Force officer crowned Miss America 2024

Madison Marsh, a 22-year-old second lieutenant in the US Air Force and a master’s student in the public policy program at the Harvard Kennedy School, won the 2024 Miss America pageant held in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday night. Representing Colorado, Marsh is the first active-duty Air Force officer to receive the national title.
Ellie Breaux of Texas was named first runner-up. A total of 51 contestants participated in the event, representing all 50 US states and the District of Columbia. The competition included three nights of preliminary rounds, after which the field was narrowed to 11 semi-finalists—10 selected by the preliminary judges and one chosen through a public vote open to fans across the United States.
The 11 semi-finalists competed in four rounds: a fitness showcase (a runway walk in rhinestone-embellished athleisure), a "hot topics" discussion round (replacing the traditional Q&A with diverse talking points), a talent performance, and an evening gown presentation. The top five finalists were then announced: Marsh, Breaux, and runners-up Cydney Bridges of Indiana, Mallory Hudson of Kentucky, and Caroline Parente of Rhode Island.
During the discussion round, Marsh addressed the topic of "drugs in America," sharing her late mother's struggle with pancreatic cancer. In the talent round, she delivered a spoken-word piece about earning her pilot's license at the age of 16.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 6, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.65 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.5 for buying, and 358.50 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.50 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|303.65
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|358.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.50
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.15
|206.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.00
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.00
|917.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.40
|204.40
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.60
|26.90
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
