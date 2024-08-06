TV host Omar Adil arrested on Gharidah Farooqi's complaint

Dr. Omar Adil has reportedly been arrested for making obscene and defamatory accusations against TV anchor Gharidah Farooqi and all women working in the media on digital platforms.
Gharidah said in a social media post, "Despite being given an opportunity to publicly apologize through legal action, he did not do so. I commend all law enforcement agencies for acting on my complaint to protect women. I hope justice will be fully served and that those who commit crimes against women will face consequences, ensuring that women receive full protection in Pakistan."
"Previously, Dr. Omar Adil and Zohaib Butt specifically mentioned my name (Gharidah Farooqi) and engaged in obscene and vulgar conversations on digital media, making false allegations against me and all women in the media. I have sent legal notices to both of them, and if they do not comply, further legal action will be taken. Additionally, I have filed a complaint against them with the FIA."
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 6, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.65 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.5 for buying, and 358.50 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.50 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|303.65
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|358.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.50
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.15
|206.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.00
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.00
|917.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.40
|204.40
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.60
|26.90
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
