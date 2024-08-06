TV host Omar Adil arrested on Gharidah Farooqi's complaint

Dr. Omar Adil has reportedly been arrested for making obscene and defamatory accusations against TV anchor Gharidah Farooqi and all women working in the media on digital platforms.

Gharidah said in a social media post, "Despite being given an opportunity to publicly apologize through legal action, he did not do so. I commend all law enforcement agencies for acting on my complaint to protect women. I hope justice will be fully served and that those who commit crimes against women will face consequences, ensuring that women receive full protection in Pakistan."

"Previously, Dr. Omar Adil and Zohaib Butt specifically mentioned my name (Gharidah Farooqi) and engaged in obscene and vulgar conversations on digital media, making false allegations against me and all women in the media. I have sent legal notices to both of them, and if they do not comply, further legal action will be taken. Additionally, I have filed a complaint against them with the FIA."