CJP Qazi Faez Isa donates 31,680 sq ft land to Balochistan govt

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his family have donated 31,680 square feet of land in the Ziarat district to the Balochistan government in celebration of the 77th Independence Day.

In a letter addressed to the provincial government through the Chief Secretary of Balochistan, the Chief Justice announced the donation of land adjacent to the Quaid-e-Azam Residency in Ziarat for use as an Environmental Center.

The letter specified that the land would be provided free of charge, and the Chief Justice has included documents outlining the terms and conditions of the license for the land.

If the government agrees, the Chief Justice and his family plan to officially present this gift on August 14, 2024, to mark the joyous occasion.