National Assembly session summoned on Wednesday
11:59 PM | 7 Jul, 2020
ISLAMABAD -President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the session of the National Assembly on Wednesday (July 8, 2020) at 4 p.m. in the Parliament House.
The president has summoned the 23rd session of the national assembly in exercise of article 54 (1) of the constitution, said a National Assembly press release issued here.
