Kashif Zameer booked for taking money from CTD official on false Europe job promise

LAHORE – A case has been registered in Lahore against TikToker Kashif Zameer for allegedly taking money from an official of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on false promise of sending him to a European country.

The CTC Karachi official, Dost Muhammad Khan, has registered a case against Zaeer at the Mozang police station.

The complainant alleged in the First Information Report (FIR) that he became friends with Kashif Zameer through social media. He claimed that the TikToker took Rs194,000 from him after allegedly promising to send him abroad.

The CTD official further alleged that Kashif Zameer had been threatening him with serious consequences, including threats to his life, in an attempt to pressure him into withdrawing the case.

Police said further legal action will be taken according to the investigation.

Lahore’s Crime Control Department (CCD) had arrested TikToker Kashif Zameer for allegedly uploading videos featuring armed security guards in uniform on social media.

According to CCD Iqbal Town officials, Kashif Zameer had shared videos showing armed guards, following which he and the security personnel were taken into custody. Police registered two cases against them under serious charges, including the alleged display of weapons.

During police custody, Kashif Zameer issued a video statement in which he apologized for promoting the display of weapons. He said he would not repeat such actions in the future and requested forgiveness.

Kashif Zameer, who previously gained attention for bringing Turkish actor Engin Altan Düzyatan, known for his role in the drama series *Diriliş: Ertuğrul*, to Pakistan, has faced legal action in the past as well.