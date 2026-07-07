Over a dozen ‘Fitna-e-Hindustan’ militants eliminated in Ziarat Clearance Operation

QUETTA – Pakistani Security forces gunned down 15 militants during joint intelligence-based clearance operation in Mangi Dam area of Balochistan’s Ziarat district, as authorities vowed uncompromising response to militancy and reaffirmed their commitment to restoring peace across the province.

The operation was carried out by the Frontier Constabulary (FC) and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), which targeted suspected militant hideouts in the Mangi Dam area and adjoining localities following intelligence reports, Adviser to the Balochistan Chief Minister on Information Shahid Rind confirmed.

Security personnel completed clearance operation after pursuing militants who attempted to flee the area. He said all 15 militants were killed during the operation. Praising the performance of the security forces, officials said the successful operation demonstrated the state’s resolve against militant groups seeking to destabilize Balochistan.

Terrorists paid a heavy price for attempting to dent peace, as government would continue to respond with full force against militant violence, local officials said with every attack on the state would receive a decisive response, as authorities would not allow anyone to challenge the writ of the state.

Pakistani officials made it clear that no safe havens for militants would be permitted anywhere, and security operations would continue until the threat posed by armed groups was eliminated.