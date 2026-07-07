Paf Group Captain Laid To Rest With Full Military Honours

RAWALPINDI – Funeral prayers for Group Captain Asim Tariq Shaheed, who embraced martyrdom while attempting to rescue a woman in distress in Islamabad, were offered on Tuesday, said ISPR.

The Pakistan Air Force officer was laid to rest with full military honours in recognition of his exceptional bravery, selfless service and unwavering sense of duty.

PAF chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu attended the funeral prayers along with senior Pakistan Air Force officers, airmen and members of the public to pay tribute to the fallen officer.

Paying homage to Group Captain Asim Tariq Shaheed, the Air Chief said his sacrifice reflected the highest traditions of the Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan’s armed forces.

He said the officer’s decision to lay down his life while protecting an innocent citizen demonstrated the force’s enduring commitment not only to defending the country’s borders but also to safeguarding the lives, dignity and honour of its people.