Razia Mehsud Becomes First Woman Jirga Member in Upper South Waziristan

ISLAMABAD – Razia Mehsud becomes first woman ever appointed to Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) in Upper South Waziristan in a historic step toward improving women’s access to justice and participation in local decision-making.

The appointment is being widely hailed by social, tribal, and public circles as a breakthrough for gender inclusion in a region where women have historically had limited representation in administrative and dispute-resolution forums.

A notification issued by the Regional Police Officer (RPO) of the Dera Ismail Khan Region, the 17-member Dispute Resolution Council was constituted on the recommendation of Upper South Waziristan District Police Officer (DPO) Arshad Khan. For the first time since the council’s establishment, a woman has been included among its members.

Razia Mehsud, a well-known social activist, is expected to play a key role in addressing disputes involving women, ensuring their concerns are identified more effectively, and making the justice process more accessible to female complainants.

Local social activists and tribal leaders believe her inclusion will encourage more women to seek justice, strengthen their confidence in local institutions, and provide a stronger voice for women in community-level decision-making.

Welcoming the decision, public representatives, social figures, and tribal elders described the appointment as a historic milestone not only for Upper South Waziristan but for the entire Waziristan region, saying it could pave the way for greater women’s participation in social, administrative, and governance structures across the tribal districts.