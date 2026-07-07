Relief expected for Asian countries as Saudi Arabia cuts oil prices to 26-year low

Saudi Aramco has reduced the price of its key Arab Light crude oil for Asian buyers, setting it at a discount of $1.50 per barrel compared with the regional benchmark, according to reports.

The latest pricing move marks a shift from the previous premium pricing and represents a larger-than-expected reduction, reflecting increased competition and changing conditions in global oil markets.

Analysts said the decision could benefit major Asian oil importers, including China, India, Japan, South Korea, and other regional buyers, by providing access to relatively cheaper crude supplies.

Meanwhile, OPEC+ has approved an increase in oil production of 188,000 barrels per day starting in August. The additional supply is expected to add further pressure on global prices as markets adjust to higher availability.

Energy experts believed that if crude prices remain at current levels, oil-importing economies such as Pakistan, China, India, Japan, and South Korea could see lower fuel import costs in the coming months. This may help reduce pressure on foreign exchange reserves and slow inflation.

Currently, Brent crude is trading near $72 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is around $69 per barrel.