Trump gets Warm Welcome in Ankara as High-Stakes NATO Summit begins

ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accorded US President Donald Trump high-profile welcome in Ankara on Tuesday as world leaders gathered for a crucial two-day NATO summit overshadowed by mounting global security challenges.

Erdogan personally received Trump upon his arrival at Esenboga Airport, underscoring the significance of the visit. A formal state reception at the Presidential Complex is scheduled before the two leaders hold extensive one-on-one and delegation-level talks focused on pressing regional and international issues. Following the meetings, Erdogan and Trump are expected to address the media in a joint news conference.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed President Donald J. Trump of the United States, who is paying an official visit to Türkiye ahead of the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit, at Ankara Airport. pic.twitter.com/8JkgzUCmG4 — Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications (@Communications) July 7, 2026

The summit witnessed key military-level engagement as Turkish Chief of General Staff General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu held talks with US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine. The American military chief was welcomed with full military honours at the Turkish General Staff headquarters, where he inspected the honour guard after the national anthems of Türkiye and the United States were played. The two commanders later met behind closed doors to discuss defence and security matters.

Adding to the diplomatic momentum, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed confidence that the Ankara summit would send a powerful message of NATO’s unity at a time of escalating global tensions and ongoing conflicts. Speaking before departing Berlin, Merz stressed that the alliance remains a cornerstone of the freedom and security of its member states.

Merz also signalled Europe’s readiness to take on a greater role within NATO, saying European allies are prepared to increase defence spending and strengthen military capabilities to reinforce the alliance’s European pillar.

With top political and military leaders engaging in high-level discussions, the Ankara summit is expected to shape NATO’s approach to evolving security threats while reaffirming allied cooperation during a period of growing geopolitical uncertainty.