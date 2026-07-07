Ufone–Telenor Merger may lead to Higher Mobile Tariffs across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – User brace for higher call and internet charges as recently completed merger between Pakistan Telecommunication Mobile Limited (PTML), the parent company of Ufone, and Telenor Pakistan may pave the way for an increase in mobile tariffs.

The merged company emerged as Pakistan’s largest mobile operator by subscriber base. Industry observers believe that once the integration process is complete, the company could approach the PTA seeking approval to revise its tariffs upward.

Regulators and market analysts warn that if PTA approves tariff increase for largest telecom operator, other mobile service providers are also likely to follow suit, potentially resulting in higher mobile bills across the telecom sector.

This would not be the first time a major merger has influenced pricing trends. Following the 2016 merger of Mobilink and Warid, which led to the creation of Jazz, the company revised several of its mobile packages and tariffs. At the time, Jazz attributed the increase to the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee and rising taxes imposed on the telecommunications industry.

PTML officials said the company’s focus remains on ensuring uninterrupted, high-quality services for customers while work on future commercial and branding strategies is underway and that the company will announce relevant developments at an appropriate time.

PTML–Telenor Pakistan merger was officially completed last week after receiving approval from the Islamabad High Court. As part of the transaction, Telenor Pakistan has ceased to exist as a separate legal entity, with all of its assets, liabilities, rights, and obligations transferred to PTML.

Amid growing speculation, no formal application seeking a tariff increase has yet been submitted to the PTA, and the regulator has not approved any increase in mobile service charges.