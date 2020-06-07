Sixth special flight to repatriate stranded Pakistanis from US on Jun 14
Associated Press of Pakistan
04:04 PM | 7 Jun, 2020
Sixth special flight to repatriate stranded Pakistanis from US on Jun 14
ISLAMABAD - A special charter flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will depart from O’Hare International Airport of Chicago on June 14, to repatriate stranded Pakistanis from the United States (US).

This will be the sixth special flight from the US to repatriate Pakistanis who were stuck up there following the suspension of flight operations in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic, said a press release received here on Sunday.

The stranded Pakistanis registered with the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington and its consulates will be accommodated on the flight. The embassy has also asked the remaining people to register themselves immediately to ensure their return.

It is to be mentioned here that a special flight will depart from Islamabad directly for O’Hare International Airport on June 13 carrying the stranded US citizens or permanent residents.

The passengers interested to take this flight from Pakistan have also been asked to register with Pakistan International Airlines onhttp://happilypia.com/pax.

