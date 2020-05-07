Former MS Malir Hospital dies of COVID-19 in Karachi

09:11 AM | 7 May, 2020
Former MS Malir Hospital dies of COVID-19 in Karachi
KARACHI - Former Medical Superintendent (MS) of the Malir Hospital Dr Nawaz Gahoti died of coronavirus in Karachi.

According to media reports, Dr Nawaz Gahoti was tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago and was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi where he was receiving treatment for the deadly virus.

The former MS was also facing some serious heart issues.

