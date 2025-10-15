Former speaker of Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani passes away

KARACHI – Former speaker of Sindh Assembly, Agha Siraj Durrani, passed away on Wednesday after prolonged illness in Karachi.

Durrani, who also served as education minister, took his last breath at a private hospital where he was receiving treatment for his illness.

President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed sorrow over demise of Durrani, who was considered one of the closed aides of slain Benazi Bhutto.

“President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Speaker of the Sindh Assembly, Agha Siraj Durrani. The President paid tribute to his political and public services, noting his role in strengthening democracy and serving the people of Sindh,” read a statement shared on X.