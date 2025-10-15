BISE MULTAN Inter Gazette 2025 PDF Download

MULTAN – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan has officially released the Inter Part 1 (Class 11) results and gazette for 2025. Students can now check their marks, grades, and overall performance in this year’s examinations.

BISE MULTAN Inter Gazette 2025

The gazette provides a complete record of each student’s results, highlighting top performers and overall academic trends. Schools and colleges use this data to prepare merit lists and assess academic performance, while parents are eagerly reviewing the results of their children.

The full BISE Multan Inter Part 1 (Class 11) Gazette 2025 is now available for download in PDF format, offering detailed insights into student achievements across the region.