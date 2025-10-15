Bise Sargodha Inter Part 1 Class 11 Gazette 2025 Download Pdf

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha has officially released the Inter Part 1 (Class 11) results and gazette for 2025. Students can now check their marks, grades, and overall performance for this year’s examinations.

The gazette provides a complete record of every candidate’s performance, highlighting top achievers and overall academic trends. Schools and colleges use this data to prepare merit lists and evaluate student performance, while parents are eagerly reviewing the results of their children.

BISE Sargodha Inter Part 1 (Class 11) Gazette 2025 is now available for download in PDF format, giving detailed insights into student performance across the region.