BISE Rawalpindi Class 11 Inter Part 1 Gazette 2025 Download PDF

By News Desk
11:07 am | Oct 15, 2025
Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has released the Inter Part 1 (Class 11) results and gazette for 2025. Students can now check their marks, grades, and overall performance in this year’s examinations.

The gazette provides a detailed record of every candidate’s results, highlighting top performers and overall academic trends. Educational institutions use this data to prepare merit lists and assess performance, while parents are eagerly reviewing the results of their children.

The complete BISE Rawalpindi Inter Part 1 Gazette 2025 is now available for download, offering comprehensive insights into student performance across the region.

