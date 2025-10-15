Latest

BISE Lahore Class 11 Inter Part 1 Gazette 2025 Download PDF

By News Desk
10:37 am | Oct 15, 2025
LAHORE – Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has officially released Inter Part 1 (Class 11) Result 2025. Students across the city and beyond can now discover their marks, grades, and overall standings in this year’s exams.

BISE Lahore Inter Part 1 (Class 11) Gazette 2025

BISE Lahore Inter Gazette shows performance of every candidate, highlighting top achievers and overall trends. Schools and colleges are already analyzing the data to compile merit lists and assess academic performance, while families eagerly check the scores of their young scholars.

Category Number
Total Candidates Applied 175,949
Total Candidates Appeared 172,100
Total Candidates Passed 92,541
Overall Pass Percentage 53.77%

BISE Lahore Inter Part 1 Results 2025 – Check Class 11 Result here

