Bise Gujranwala Class 11 Inter Part 1 Gazette 2025 Download Pdf

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala has released the Inter Part 1 (Class 11) results and gazette for 2025. Students can now check their marks, grades, and overall performance in this year’s examinations.

BISE Gujranwala Inter Gazette 2025

The gazette provides a detailed record of every candidate’s results, highlighting top performers and overall academic trends. Educational institutions use this data to prepare merit lists and evaluate performance, while parents are eagerly reviewing the results of their children.

BISE Gujranwala Inter Part 1 Gazette 2025 is now available for download, offering comprehensive insights into student performance across the region.