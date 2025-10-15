Latest

BISE Sahiwal Class 11 Inter Part 1 Gazette 2025 Download PDF

By News Desk
11:23 am | Oct 15, 2025
Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal has officially declared the Inter Part 1 (Class 11) results for 2025. Students across the region can now access their individual marks, grades, and overall rankings.

BISE Sahiwal Inter Part 1 Gazette 2025

BISE Sahiwal Inter Part 1 Gazette 2025 provides a complete overview of each student’s performance, highlighting top performers and overall academic trends. Schools and colleges are referring to the gazette to prepare merit lists and assess student achievements, while families eagerly check the results of their children.

