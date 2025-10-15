Bise Faisalabad Class 11 Inter Part 1 Gazette 2025 Download Pdf

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has officially released the Inter Part 1 (Class 11) results and gazette for 2025. Students can now check their marks, grades, and overall performance for this year’s examinations.

BISE Faisalabad Inter Part 1 Gazette 2025

The gazette offers a complete record of every candidate’s performance, highlighting top achievers and overall academic trends. Schools and colleges rely on this data to compile merit lists and evaluate student performance, while parents are eager to see how their children have performed.

The BISE Faisalabad Inter Part 1 (Class 11) Gazette 2025 is available for download in PDF format, providing detailed insights into student performance across the region.