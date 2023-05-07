Search

Daily Horoscope – 7th May 2023

Web Desk 09:04 AM | 7 May, 2023
Source: File Photo

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you may spend maximum time with your fiancée. Don’t get engaged in arguments with the parents because they will take it as disrespectful. Stay out with friends to finalize business deals informally. Be straightforward in either accepting or rejecting deals. 

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, you may be in the most blissful mood to complete all tasks within time frame. You may be assigned the challenging tasks surprisingly. Be focused for accomplishing these tasks timely at workplace. Don’t become panic and panic over domestic stressful matter.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you may make everyone happy and consented for new business. Your friends will try to get you engaged in spiritual activities. Be joyful and exciting to enjoy the available time among friends and family. 

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This day reminds you to chalk out new plans for taking initiating for effective marketing campaign. Stay cool and composed to organize the events ahead at official level. Your inborn talent in dealing various persons will enhance your cadre. You might need loan from closet friend.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

This day may test your nerves and courage to work independently and efficiently with new team. Your communication and leadership skills help you to impress across the board. You may feel vibes from romantic and loving beloved who has been angry at your indifferent attitude. Be smart and feel the pulse now.

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today, you will get offended from spouse who wants your love and time. Spare time for her and kids from hectic schedule to make them happy and contented. Be conscious of health issue and take proper diet as you used to be earlier.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

This day may needs your will- power and resistance while facing severe criticism.It day seems to be very good because you will be applauded at work place by your superiors and colleagues. Be motivated andinclined for the 

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, you might have an unexpected dinner arranged from the boss. You will be surprised for this appreciation. Your work has been applauded in official circle. Don’t be emotional and try to tolerate others mistakes. Make plan for a grand party to show your gratitude.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

This day may bring you the happiest news of your wedding with beloved by the parents. You may feel surprised and amazed to hear this development. Your target recovery may be delayed due to present inflation. Live happily and share pleasure all around.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, it’s a time to shoulder your responsibilities with more energies and commitment. You will feel over-joyed and elated for completing set targets by the superiors earlier. Relish time with friends who have been very supportive and well-wishers of your success.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, an unseen and unexpected feeling of depression and dismay may haunt you entire the day. You must deliver your best talent with the entire team. Being a rational and sensible man, you should shun any negativity and criticism.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20) 

Today,you keep on fluctuating between conflicts and duty bindings. Make yourself clear and composed to follow suit heart- sensation. Be happy and satisfied at what you have been accomplishing in your field. Be optimist and practical.

