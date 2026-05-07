DG ISPR credits Indian Media’s ‘theatrics’ for Entertaining Pakistanis during War

RAWALPINDI – Director General (DG) of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry launched sharp critique of Indian media coverage during last year’s skirmishes, alleging that sensational and inaccurate reporting had turned the conflict into what he described as “entertainment” for audiences in Pakistan, while key claims were later widely discredited.

He said reports circulated during the conflict, including claims about the capture of Pakistani ports, were baseless and later rejected internationally. According to him, such narratives reflected misinformation rather than ground realities.

Indian media was a source of entertainment for everyone during the India vs Pakistan War, says DG ISPR. Indian media spread propaganda about capturing Karachi and Lahore ports in Pakistan last year but was later humiliated globally for it. pic.twitter.com/O5t4xIIZp8 — Zard si Gana (@ZardSi) May 7, 2026

ISPR chief said Pakistan’s armed forces met public expectations and achieved operational success against a stronger adversary through coordinated, multi-domain responses. He added that the briefing would focus more on the strategic outcomes and developments following the conflict rather than revisiting battlefield details.

He outlined what he described as key strategic consequences of the conflict. First, he claimed that attempts to associate Pakistan with terrorism had weakened internationally, arguing that allegations remained unproven. Second, he said Pakistan’s role as a stabilising force in the region had been acknowledged, particularly in managing escalation during the crisis.

Third, he criticised what he described as increasing politicisation within India’s civil-military dynamics, arguing that it had affected institutional professionalism and credibility.

Fourth, he said the international community had taken note of India’s tendency to externalise internal challenges—particularly issues related to Kashmir and domestic unrest—while attributing blame to external actors. He further claimed that global perceptions had shifted regarding India’s internal security narrative and its allegations against Pakistan.

Among other stated outcomes, he highlighted Pakistan’s resilience in handling complex security challenges, the strengthening of deterrence between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, and increased recognition of Pakistan as a responsible regional player.