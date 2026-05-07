Dg Ispr Holds Press Conference On First Anniversary Of Marka E Haq

RAWALPINDI – Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry is addressing a key press conference, marking the completion of one year of Marka-e-Haq.

At the outset of presser, the army spokesperson welcomed attendees on what he described as a “happy day,” extending congratulations to the nation on the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq.

Lt Gen Sharif said Pakistan’s armed forces had met national expectations and effectively countered a significantly larger adversary through coordinated multi-domain operations. The spokesperson said that the briefing would not focus extensively on the events of the operation itself. Instead, it would concentrate on developments from May 2025 to May 2026, while elaborating on the broader strategic consequences of the conflict.

He sheds light on major strategic outcomes of Marka-e-Haq, and first, he said, was collapse of what he described as India’s narrative portraying Pakistan as a source of terrorism. According to him, attempts were made to allege, without evidence, that Pakistan was involved in acts of terrorism inside India. He further stated that even one year after the Pahalgam incident, the questions raised by Pakistan in response remain unanswered.

Marka-e-Haq

Marka-e-Haq refers to intense military escalation that started on the night of 6–7 May 2025, when India launched strikes inside Pakistan, which were described by Pakistani authorities as targeting civilian areas. The situation led to a swift and coordinated military response by Pakistan.

Pakistan named its counter-operation “Operation Bunyanum Marsoos”, conducted under the broader umbrella of Marka-e-Haq. The response reportedly involved multi-domain operations across air, land, cyber, and missile capabilities.

The Pakistan Armed Forces stated that they carried out precision strikes on multiple military targets, describing the operation as a coordinated and technologically advanced defensive response. Officials also claimed that several Indian Air Force aircraft were downed during the escalation.

The confrontation lasted several days before ending with a ceasefire arrangement between the two sides. Both military and civilian casualties were reported during the conflict.

In Pakistan, Marka-e-Haq is regarded as a significant military milestone symbolizing national unity, resilience, and defence preparedness. It is now being commemorated annually to honour those who lost their lives during the events and to reflect on the country’s strategic response.

Today’s DG ISPR press conference is expected to provide an official reflection on the operation, its outcomes, and its significance in Pakistan’s military history.